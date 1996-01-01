5. Integumentary System
Hair
5. Integumentary System Hair
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
In certain hair types, the sebaceous glands secrete sebum which is an oily substance that helps keep the hair and skin lubricated and moisturized. These glands are associated with:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Hair follicles
B
Hair shaft
C
Hair root
D
Hair bulb