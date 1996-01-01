15. Special Senses
Ear - Hearing
15. Special Senses Ear - Hearing
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
The middle ear has a trio of bones: the incus, malleus, and stapes. Which of the following demonstrates the correct arrangement of these bones based on their size?
The middle ear has a trio of bones: the incus, malleus, and stapes. Which of the following demonstrates the correct arrangement of these bones based on their size?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Incus > malleus > stapes
B
Stapes > malleus > incus
C
Malleus > incus > stapes
D
Malleus > stapes > incus