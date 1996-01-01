15. Special Senses
Smell
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
When there is insufficient insulin or the body becomes resistant to its effects, glucose cannot enter the cells properly, this triggers the release of counterregulatory hormones such as glucagon, cortisol, and growth hormone which lead to the:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Further increase in blood glucose levels and promote the breakdown of fats.
B
Decrease in blood glucose level and promote the synthesis of fats.
C
Decrease in blood glucose level and promote the breakdown of fats.
D
No change in blood glucose and promote protein synthesis.