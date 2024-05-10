Anatomy & Physiology
Which type of cell junction is primarily responsible for forming an impermeable barrier between epithelial cells, and how does it achieve this function?
Desmosomes - By anchoring cells together with intermediate filaments
Gap junctions - By allowing the passage of ions and small molecules between cells
Tight junctions - By sealing the space between adjacent cells through transmembrane proteins such as claudins and occludins
Adherens junctions - By connecting actin filaments between cells through cadherin proteins