17. Blood
Blood Disorders
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the role of intrinsic factor, produced in the stomach, in the absorption of vitamin B12?
A
It assists in iron absorption in the small intestine.
B
It promotes calcium uptake in the stomach.
C
It helps transport vitamin B12 across the intestinal lining.
D
It converts folic acid into its active form in the liver.