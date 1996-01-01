27. Reproductive System
Female Reproductive Physiology
27. Reproductive System Female Reproductive Physiology
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is true about gamete production in females?
A
Oogenesis begins in puberty.
B
Oogenesis results in the production of four functional eggs.
C
Eggs are relatively small and motile.
D
Oogenesis is regulated by hormonal changes during the menstrual cycle.