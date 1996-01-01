13. The Peripheral Nervous System
Introduction to Sensory Receptors
Which of the following describes a receptor potential?
A
It is typically generated in the axon of a neuron and propagated along the axon.
B
It is graded and proportional to the strength or intensity of the stimulus.
C
It follows the all-or-nothing principle where a stimulus either triggers a potential or it does not.
D
All of the above.