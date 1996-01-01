19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Capillary Exchange
19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels Capillary Exchange
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about the impacts of nephrotic syndrome on the capillary beds within the glomeruli is true?
Which of the following statements about the impacts of nephrotic syndrome on the capillary beds within the glomeruli is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The permeability in the capillaries decreases.
B
It will inhibit the passage of all protein molecules.
C
It will result in the leakage of elastin into the urine.
D
It will lead to water retention in the tissues.