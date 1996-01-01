19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Blood Flow
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two friends opted for amusement at the fair and chose to ride the roller coaster after surveying various attractions. Unfortunately, midway through the ride, the roller coaster malfunctioned, leaving the passengers suspended upside-down. What would be its subsequent impact on the passengers' cardiovascular system?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The blood will pool to the lower limbs.
B
The heart rate will decrease and the blood vessels in the upper part of the body will dilate.
C
The blood pressure will change.
D
The chemoreceptors will be activated.