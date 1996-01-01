15. Special Senses
Levels of ANS Control
Sally walked into a bakery and was instantly captivated by the delightful scent of freshly baked bread. As a result, she noticed an increase in salivation and felt hunger pangs. These reactions can be explained in terms of:
A
Sympathetic nervous system activity
B
Parasympathetic nervous system activity
C
Somatic nervous system activity
D
None of these