15. Special Senses
Eye - Vision
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
The sclera of the eye's fibrous layer contains dense fibrous connective tissue that is made up of both collagen and fibers. This makes the sclera capable of providing:
A
Structural support
B
Absorptive surface
C
Temperature regulation
D
Aqueous humor production