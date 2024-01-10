13. The Peripheral Nervous System
Organization of Sensory Pathways
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following symptoms is most likely associated with an injury to the brachial plexus?
A
Numbness and tingling in the lower limbs
B
Difficulty in breathing and chest pain
C
Weakness and loss of sensation in the shoulder, arm, or hand
D
Blurred vision and light sensitivity