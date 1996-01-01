25. Urinary System
Urine Formation
25. Urinary System Urine Formation
61PRACTICE PROBLEM
Mrs. Patel, a 65-year-old woman with a history of hypertension and diabetes, visits the clinic for her regular check-up. Her blood pressure has been well controlled with medication, and her blood glucose levels are within the target range. However, her recent lab results indicate that her glomerular filtration rate (GFR) is 15 ml/min, indicating a significantly low GFR. What immediate action could be recommended for her?
Mrs. Patel, a 65-year-old woman with a history of hypertension and diabetes, visits the clinic for her regular check-up. Her blood pressure has been well controlled with medication, and her blood glucose levels are within the target range. However, her recent lab results indicate that her glomerular filtration rate (GFR) is 15 ml/min, indicating a significantly low GFR. What immediate action could be recommended for her?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Increase her water intake
B
Integrate more salt into her diet
C
Administration of insulin
D
Undergo dialysis