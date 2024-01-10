18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Physiology: Mechanical Events
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
After consuming an excessive amount of caffeinated beverages, Mark experienced palpitations. What could be its repercussions for the heart?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It can increase the demand for carbon dioxide.
B
It can decrease the amount of blood pumped by the heart.
C
It can increase cardiac output.
D
All of the above.