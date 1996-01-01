24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance
Energy Balance
24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance Energy Balance
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the primary purpose of skin in maintaining heat in the core body?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It ensures continuous metabolic activity and heat generation.
B
It promotes heat circulation in the blood.
C
It provides insulation to help retain heat.
D
It acts as conduction to allow free passage of heat from the internal environment.