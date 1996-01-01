5. Integumentary System
The Epidermis: Layers
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Hyaluronic acid is typically unable to pass through the epidermis, the outermost layer of the skin, due to the following reasons except:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It is relatively a large molecule.
B
It is a hydrophilic molecule.
C
It is attracted to the lipid layer of the skin.
D
The epidermis is selectively permeable.