10. Muscles
Origin and Insertion
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ava whispers something to her friend Lily in her ear, to which she raises her eyebrows and wrinkles her brow. Which of the following muscles is responsible for this action?
ANSWERS
A
Procerus
B
Occipitofrontalis Frontal belly
C
Buccinator
D
Occipitofrontalis Occipital belly