18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Physiology: Heart Regulation
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the response of the sympathetic nervous system when there is a decreased cardiac output and blood pressure?
A
It is activated to release norepinephrine.
B
It ceases its function to preserve energy.
C
It releases oxytocin and melatonin.
D
It adopts the parasympathetic functions.