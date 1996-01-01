10. Muscles
Origin and Insertion
10. Muscles Origin and Insertion
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
Core muscles are the group of muscles that work together to provide stability, support, and facilitate various movements. Which of the following is not considered part of core muscles?
A
Transverse abdominis
B
Levator scapulae
C
Obliques
D
Erector spinae