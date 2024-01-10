13. The Peripheral Nervous System
Organization of Sensory Pathways
Organization of Sensory Pathways
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
The decussation in the medulla allows for contralateral control where:
A
The movements of multiple muscle groups are synchronized.
B
The brain's left hemisphere controls the right side of the body, and vice versa.
C
Involuntary reflexes are activated in the presence of a stimulus.
D
Muscles contract and change in length.