9. Muscle Tissue
Steps of Muscle Contraction
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the term used to describe the singular contraction in the muscle fibers of a motor unit induced by a single action potential originating from a motor neuron?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Twitch
B
Summation
C
Graded muscle response
D
Tetanus