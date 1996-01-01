14. Autonomic Nervous System
ANS Characteristics
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Multiple system atrophy (MSA) is a rare, degenerative neurological disorder that affects involuntary (autonomic) functions, including blood pressure and motor control of the body. Which of the following symptoms is more commonly associated with the cerebellar type of MSA?
A
Tremors and stiffness
B
Difficulty swallowing
C
Problems with balance and coordination
D
Slow movement