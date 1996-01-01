5. Integumentary System
The Dermis
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Too much exposure to UV radiation can have a deleterious impact on the skin. The radiation can penetrate the skin's deeper layers and damage collagen and elastin fibers. This can result to:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Skin cancer
B
Skin sagging
C
DNA mutation
D
Hyperpigmentation