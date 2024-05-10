Anatomy & Physiology
Which of the following statements about the elongation phase of translation is correct?
Peptidyl transferase activity of the ribosome catalyzes the formation of peptide bonds between amino acids
The small ribosomal subunit is responsible for translocating the tRNA and mRNA during elongation
GTP is hydrolyzed by elongation factor Tu (EF-Tu) to provide energy for peptide bond formation
Release factors are involved in adding amino acids to the growing polypeptide chain during elongation