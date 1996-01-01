15. Special Senses
Eye - Vision
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Grace is looking up at the plane in the sky from the roof when her sister comes yelling at her from downstairs, compelling her to look at her. What changes will her ciliary muscles and lens go through?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ciliary muscles: relax → contract; Lens: round → flat
B
Ciliary muscles: relax → contract; Lens: flat → round
C
Ciliary muscles: contract → relax; Lens: round → flat
D
Ciliary muscles: contract → relax; Lens: flat → round