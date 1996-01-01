25. Urinary System
Urine Formation
25. Urinary System Urine Formation
62PRACTICE PROBLEM
Mrs. Jones, a 50-year-old woman, visits her primary care physician complaining of increased thirst and frequent urination. Upon examination, her physician suspects a possible renal issue and orders further tests. Her lab results reveal elevated levels of glucose in her urine, despite normal blood glucose levels. Further investigation reveals that Mrs. Jones has a rare genetic defect affecting the Na+/glucose symporters in the proximal tubule of her kidneys.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The defect causes decreased glucose reabsorption in the proximal tubule.
B
The defect results in increased glucose production by the liver.
C
The defect causes decreased glucose uptake by the cells.
D
The defect impairs insulin secretion.