22. Respiratory System
Pulmonary Ventilation
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the primary respiratory muscles whose contraction increases the volume of the thoracic cavity during normal breathing at rest.
A
Diaphragm and Internal Intercostals
B
Diaphragm and External Intercostals
C
Sternocleidomastoids and Internal Intercostals
D
Sternocleidomastoids and External Intercostals