18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Physiology: Heart Regulation
18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart Heart Physiology: Heart Regulation
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
What does afterload refer to in relation to the stroke volume index?
What does afterload refer to in relation to the stroke volume index?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The degree of stretching in ventricular muscle cells during ventricular diastole.
B
The amount of force produced during a contraction, at a given preload.
C
The pressure against which the heart must work to eject blood during systole.
D
The amount of blood in the ventricle after contraction.