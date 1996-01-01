19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Blood Vessel Walls
Which of the following best describes the purpose of dilation of the terminal arterioles and upstream arterioles in systemic capillary beds?
A
To increase blood flow and deliver more oxygen and nutrients to tissues.
B
To reduce blood flow and conserve oxygen and nutrients in tissues.
C
To promote blood clot formation and prevent excessive bleeding.
D
To regulate body temperature by dissipating excess heat from tissues.