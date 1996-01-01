15. Special Senses
Smell
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Pheochromocytoma is a rare tumor that develops in the adrenal glands, which are located on top of the kidneys. Which of the following symptoms are associated with it?
A
Fatigue, muscle weakness and loss of salts
B
High blood pressure, rapid heart rate, sweating, nervousness, and anxiety
C
Weight gain, puffiness of hands and feet and decreased appetite
D
Joint pain and skin rash