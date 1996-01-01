22. Respiratory System
Lower Respiratory System
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which statement is incorrect regarding the bronchial tree:
I. The walls of the bronchial tree are composed of tangentially arranged smooth muscle.
II. Bronchioles lack cartilage and glands which, along with their smaller size, distinguish them histologically from bronchi.
III. The majority of the respiratory tree, from the nasal cavity to the bronchi, is lined by pseudostratified columnar non-ciliated epithelium.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Statement I
B
Statement II
C
Statement III
D
All of the above