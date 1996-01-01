22. Respiratory System
Gas Transport
22. Respiratory System Gas Transport
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
In terms of oxygen affinity, how does fetal hemoglobin differ from maternal hemoglobin?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Fetal hemoglobin has higher oxygen affinity than maternal hemoglobin.
B
Fetal hemoglobin has lower oxygen affinity than maternal hemoglobin.
C
Fetal hemoglobin and maternal hemoglobin have the same oxygen affinity.
D
All people have the same oxygen affinity.