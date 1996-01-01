16. Endocrine System
Endocrine System Overview
16. Endocrine System Endocrine System Overview
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
The major stimulus for the release of parathyroid hormone (PTH) is typically humoral, specifically a decrease in blood calcium levels. When blood calcium level drops below a certain threshold, the parathyroid glands release PTH, which acts on the bones, kidneys, and intestines to increase calcium levels in the blood. What are the other stimuli that can induce the release of PTH?
The major stimulus for the release of parathyroid hormone (PTH) is typically humoral, specifically a decrease in blood calcium levels. When blood calcium level drops below a certain threshold, the parathyroid glands release PTH, which acts on the bones, kidneys, and intestines to increase calcium levels in the blood. What are the other stimuli that can induce the release of PTH?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Hormonal stimuli ( low levels of vitamin D).
B
Neural stimuli (such as stress or pain).
C
Decrease in blood glucose.
D
Both (a) and (b).
E
Both (b) and (c).