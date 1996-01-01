9. Muscle Tissue
Steps of Muscle Contraction
9. Muscle Tissue Steps of Muscle Contraction
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
According to the sliding filament theory, the sarcomere's I band (isotropic bands) shortens during muscle contraction. The I band is the area of the sarcomere where the Z discs are anchored. As the sarcomere shortens during muscle contraction, the I band becomes narrower. What happens to the Z-discs during this process?
According to the sliding filament theory, the sarcomere's I band (isotropic bands) shortens during muscle contraction. The I band is the area of the sarcomere where the Z discs are anchored. As the sarcomere shortens during muscle contraction, the I band becomes narrower. What happens to the Z-discs during this process?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
They move farther away from each other
B
They are degraded
C
They move closer together
D
They produce ATP to fuel the muscle contraction