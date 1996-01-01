28. Pregnancy and Human Development
Fetal Development
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Choose which statement is true regarding the first trimester of pregnancy:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The first trimester of pregnancy begins on the first day of the last menstrual period
B
The formation of the fetal organ systems begins in the first trimester
C
The growing fetus is most vulnerable during the first trimester of pregnancy
D
All of the above