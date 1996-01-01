19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Circulatory Pathways
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following represents the correct path of blood flow to reach the right lung?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Right atrium → Right ventricle → Pulmonary artery → Pulmonary veins
B
Right atrium → Right ventricle → Aorta → Pulmonary artery
C
Right atrium → Right ventricle → Pulmonary veins → Pulmonary artery
D
Right atrium → Right ventricle → Aorta → Pulmonary veins