19. Cardiovascular System: Blood Vessels
Capillary Exchange
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Capillary action, also known as capillarity, is the process by which a liquid rises or is forced into a tiny space or capillary tube against the force of gravity. This action takes place as a result of:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Cohesive forces
B
Adhesive forces
C
A combination of "a" and "b"
D
None of the above