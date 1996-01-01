28. Pregnancy and Human Development
Fertilization
28. Pregnancy and Human Development Fertilization
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
The cortical reaction elicited by the fusion of a sperm and egg will result in:
The cortical reaction elicited by the fusion of a sperm and egg will result in:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Inhibiting the release of spermatic chromosomes
B
Enhancing the binding of additional sperm cells to the secondary oocyte
C
Preventing more sperm cells from penetrating the zona pellucida
D
None of the above