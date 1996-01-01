10. Muscles
Origin and Insertion
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
Michael, a runner, recently experienced a foot injury. After a few days, he found it difficult to lift the front part of his foot. Which of the following muscles was most likely affected by the injury?
A
Gastrocnemius
B
Tibialis posterior
C
Tibialis anterior
D
Fibularis brevis