22. Respiratory System
Pulmonary Ventilation
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Surfactants are mixtures of lipids and proteins produced by the lungs that reduce surface tension in the alveoli, preventing their collapse and ensuring efficient gas exchange. Surfactant deficiency in newborns can lead to:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Bronchitis
B
Pneumonia
C
Asthma
D
Respiratory distress syndrome (RDS)