13. The Peripheral Nervous System
Reflex Arcs
13. The Peripheral Nervous System Reflex Arcs
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about the simple stretch reflex is true?
Which of the following statements about the simple stretch reflex is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It is often initiated by a sudden and quick stretch or lengthening of a muscle.
B
The afferent neurons carrying the sensory information are processed in the cortex.
C
The sensory neurons make direct, multisynaptic connections with alpha motor neurons.
D
All of the above.