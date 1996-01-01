27. Reproductive System
Male Reproductive Anatomy
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
A male patient visits at the hospital with complains of nocturia. Following an examination, the doctor concludes that he has benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Using this information, estimate the patient's age as a reproductive biology student.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
7 years old
B
14 years old
C
28 years old
D
56 years old