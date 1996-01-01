17. Blood
Blood Types
17. Blood Blood Types
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Chemotherapy is designed to target rapidly dividing cells, including both cancer cells and healthy cells in the body. If the treatment suppresses white blood cell production, what is its possible consequence for the patient?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It will cause anemia
B
It will increase the vulnerability to infections
C
It will deplete the oxygen source
D
It will increase the accumulation of carbon dioxide in the tissues