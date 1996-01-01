27. Reproductive System
Female Reproductive Physiology
27. Reproductive System Female Reproductive Physiology
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
The menstrual cycle is a series of cyclic changes that the endometrium goes through each month as it responds to changing blood levels of ovarian hormones. Which option presents the accurate sequence of phases in the menstrual cycle?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Menstrual phase, Secretory phase, Proliferative phase
B
Proliferative phase, Menstrual phase, Secretory phase
C
Secretory phase, Proliferative phase, Menstrual phase
D
Menstrual phase, Proliferative phase, Secretory phase