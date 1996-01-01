16. Endocrine System
Hormones
16. Endocrine System Hormones
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is true regarding hormone receptors located in the plasma membrane?
Which of the following is true regarding hormone receptors located in the plasma membrane?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
They are only found in endocrine cells.
B
They are exclusively involved in intracellular signaling.
C
They are responsible for binding lipid-soluble hormones.
D
They initiate cellular responses through signal transduction pathways.