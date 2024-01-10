13. The Peripheral Nervous System
Organization of Sensory Pathways
13. The Peripheral Nervous System Organization of Sensory Pathways
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Choose the best statement/s that accurately describes how anesthetic agents work on both sensory and motor nerves:
Choose the best statement/s that accurately describes how anesthetic agents work on both sensory and motor nerves:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Anesthetic agents work by severing the nerves that connect to the CNS
B
Anesthetic agents inhibit the transmission of signals between the nerves and the brain
C
Both statements are accurate
D
Both statements are incorrect