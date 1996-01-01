11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
Change in Membrane Potential
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following best describes the all-or-none principle of the action potential?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The strength of the action potential is directly proportional to the strength of the stimulus.
B
The duration of the action potential is directly proportional to the strength of the stimulus.
C
The magnitude and duration of the action potential are always the same, regardless of the strength of the stimulus.
D
The magnitude of the action potential decreases as it propagates down the axon.