21. Immune System
Adaptive Defenses: Humoral Immunity
21. Immune System Adaptive Defenses: Humoral Immunity
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following antibodies is matched incorrectly to its function?
Which of the following antibodies is matched incorrectly to its function?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
IgM : First line of defense against an infection
B
IgG : Provides defense against parasitic infection
C
IgA : Protects mucus membranes
D
IgE : Involved in allergic reactions
E
All options are correctly matched