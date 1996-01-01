16. Endocrine System
Endocrine System Overview
16. Endocrine System Endocrine System Overview
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Most of the endocrine glands are located in the following locations to provide effective communication and coordination with other organs and systems:
Most of the endocrine glands are located in the following locations to provide effective communication and coordination with other organs and systems:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Lateral position
B
Ventral position
C
Midline of the body
D
Anterior position