4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements best describes the mechanism of lung collapse in situations where abnormal communication forms between the outside environment and the pleura?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The abnormal communication disrupts the production of surfactant, leading to alveolar collapse.
B
The abnormal communication causes an accumulation of fluid within the pleural space, compressing the lung.
C
The abnormal communication allows air to enter the pleural space, leading to increased pressure and lung compression.
D
The abnormal communication damages the bronchial tree, impairing airflow and resulting in lung collapse.